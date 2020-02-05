Trolls attacked this lawmaker’s outfit — and her response is hilarious

A British lawmaker has struck back against online trolls who criticized her for baring her shoulder in Parliament.

Tracy Brabin, an opposition Labour member of Parliament (MP) and shadow culture secretary, received abuse on social media after her shoulder became exposed during a debate in the House of Commons on Monday.

One Twitter user questioned whether her outfit was “appropriate attire” for Parliament.

Brabin responded by tweeting her surprise that anyone “could get so emotional over a shoulder.”

The MP also wrote: “Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not…. A slag. Hungover. A tart. About to breastfeed. A slapper. Drunk. Just been banged over a wheelie bin.”

Her retort received widespread support, with nearly 80,000 people liking her tweet.

The MP for Batley and Spen in the north of England had been raising her concerns over the exclusion of certain journalists from a government press conference when her right shoulder became visible.

There is no official dress code for MPs, but Parliament’s website says they are advised to wear clothes that “might ordinarily be worn for a fairly formal business transaction.”

Brabin, a former TV soap star, was elected as an MP in 2016, following the murder of her predecessor, Jo Cox.