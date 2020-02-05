Waukesha Police: Teen who said he was targeted in brawl ‘instigated’ fight, ‘uttered’ racial slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Detectives in Waukesha worked around the clock to figure out every element of the brawl that happened Monday, Feb. 3. After that attack, a teen involved said he was targeted and tossed around the pavement.

However, new video shared with FOX6 News gives a clearer picture of what happened between teens in a Waukesha parking lot after 9 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 3. Police said they responded to the report of a fight on Sunset Drive.

The mother of 15-year-old Jaylen Hughes -- seen wearing a red sweatshirt during the fight -- reached out to FOX6 News believing the incident was racially motivated after her son was injured.

"It's literally attacking every fiber of his being. It's not cool. It's not OK," the mother, Athena Bernal, said.

But Waukesha police say, with the help of videos and school resource officers, they learned there were no racial slurs uttered before the fight by the 17-year-olds involved -- who the 15-year-old was arguing with.

Police say the only racial slurs were used by the 15-year-old himself before the fight and that things worsened after he threw food and damaged a car.

The teen driver of the car sent FOX6 News video that showed a dent left behind after the incident. He said they tried to drive away from the situation, but were repeatedly provoked -- leading things to escalate.

Waukesha police say the incident was not racially motivated. Investigators determined that the actions and racial insults said by the 15-year-old are what instigated the fight.

Authorities say five 17-year-olds were arrested in the incident. Officers believe they tried to leave the situation peacefully before the 15-year-old damaged a car -- he was arrested in the matter due to his behavior. FOX6 News spoke to his mother who said, right now, they're trying to move forward.

Details of the incident from Waukesha police:

Through ongoing investigation, watching video and with the help of School Resource Officers we learned that there were no racial slurs that were uttered before the fight by the 17-year-olds. Rather the fight was due to the 15-year-old damaging the vehicle of the 17-year-old. The only racial slurs that were used were uttered by the 15-year-old before the fight. Five 17-year olds were arrested in this incident, we believe that they tried to leave this situation peacefully before the 15-year-old damaged their car. The physical interaction occurred after the 15-year old threw food on and hit the 17-year old’s vehicle. Throughout our investigation, we have determined that the actions, and racial insults said by the 15-year-old are what instigated this fight. The 15-year-old was arrested in this matter due to his behavior.