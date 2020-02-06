AP Source: Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

No official announcement about the memorial has been made. The person who provided the information to the AP is knowledgeable about the planning and spoke only on condition of anonymity. The Los Angeles Times was first to report the event, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the planning.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said a memorial would be held but his office had no immediate comment, nor did the Lakers or Staples Center.

Staples has played host to other memorials, including for Michael Jackson and, last year, for rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Bryant was killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and the others crashed into a mountainside while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Academy outside Los Angles. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and was playing in the tournament.

No cause for the crash has been determined.

