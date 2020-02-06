Bourbon & sparkling wine tastings: Bourbon and Bubbles event helps ‘raise funds and awareness for Arthritis’

MILWAUKEE -- Bourbon and Bubbles! Arthritis Foundation executive director Sara Peterson and Youth Honoree Elyse Steingraeber join FOX6 WakeUp with details on the fundraiser.
About 2020 Bourbon and Bubbles (website)
Friday, February 7, 2020
The Pfister Hotel
6:30pm - 10:30pm
The evening's dress code is cocktail attire
We hope you will join us for the Inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles event to help raise funds and awareness for Arthritis—a disease that affects 1.1 million people in our state as well as 6,000 children.
This fun evening will include bourbon & sparkling wine tastings as well as other spirits, beer and wine samples! The evening will also include lovely food stations, a silent auction, fun games, and raffles. We can ensure you will have a great time all while raising funds to not only provide essential research, but also to help local kids with arthritis attend Camp MASH (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting) in Wisconsin Dells this summer.