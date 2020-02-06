× Brantley Gilbert tour to donate food to Milwaukee Rescue Mission

MILWAUKEE — As singer Brantley Gilbert hits the road on his “Fire’t Up” tour, he’s challenged his team to reimagine every element – including what fans don’t see, behind the scenes. As a result, his tour will donate the leftover catering from Fiserv Forum’s show on Saturday, Feb. 8 to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission located at 830 N. 19th St.

Additionally, Fiserv Forum will be donating extra product after the show to support Gilbert’s vision.

The initiative is through Gilbert’s association with Musically Fed, a non-profit that distributes excess food each night to organizations tackling hunger in each market.

Gilbert is also partnering with Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) to purchase a selection of products for catering on each concert stop, spotlighting the value locally sourced meats, dairy and produce can make on each community.

“I still live in the town where I grew up, and I know that excitement for a show doesn’t start when doors open,” Gilbert said. “It has the power to rally the community well ahead of when we show up to load in and soundcheck. Our goal is to help boost local economies, showcase the best foods from the region, and spend a bit of time thanking these great folks for all they do.”

A first for a country music tour, Gilbert’s tour catering partner, Taste Event, will work with local farmers in 25 cities-and-counting on his 2020 tour to create a farm-to-catering approach for the tour’s footprint. Farmers, and their families, furnishing the food are invited to share their stories, dine with the tour, meet Gilbert, and stay for the show.