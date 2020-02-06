Donors offer up $70 million to fund UW-Madison faculty

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 12: An outside view of Bascom Hall on the campus of the University of Wisconsin on October 12, 2013 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

MADISON — Two prominent donors have offered UW-Madison $70 million to fund faculty positions, the school announced Thursday.

Alumni John and Tashia Morgridge have agreed to match up to $70 million of donor gifts intended to establish or enhance an endowed professorship or chair fund. Such positions are funded in perpetuity.

The match will be in effect through the end of 2020. UW-Madison officials say the money will help the school recruit and retain faculty.

John and Tashia Morgridge graduated from UW-Madison in 1955. John Morgridge became chairman of networking hardware manufacturer Cisco Systems. Tashia became a special education teacher.

A previous Morgridge match generated $250 million in endowed support.

