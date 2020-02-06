Like breakfast food? If so, you’re going to love a new restaurant in Brookfield called Mimosa

LIVE: Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes hold news conference at State Capitol

February 6, 2020
BROOKFIELD -- If you like breakfast food, you're going to love a new restaurant in Brookfield called Mimosa. It's a local family's second location -- and Brian Kramp is quickly finding out why guests are flipping out over their pancakes.

About Mimosa (website)

Mimosa has been voted the best brunch spot in Milwaukee. We take your favorites and serve them with a twist. Our unique menu offers delightful flavor from breakfast classics to lunch options. Our cage-free eggs are locally sourced, we proudly serve our Mimosa Blend Colectivo coffee and dice our potatoes daily. Don't forget to try our fresh-squeezed juice and, of course, mimosas. You won’t want to start your morning without us.

