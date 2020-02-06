Man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers appears in court

Posted 6:40 pm, February 6, 2020, by

Nick and Justin Diemel (L, C), Garland Nelson (R)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin made his first in-person court appearance in Missouri.

Garland Joseph Nelson did not speak during Thursday’s hearing. A preliminary hearing date was set for March 24.

Nelson, of Braymer, is accused of killing 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. A probable cause statement says the brothers visited Nelson to collect a $250,000 debt. Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska. The brothers were reported missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.