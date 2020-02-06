Man charged in fatal stabbing of retired Oshkosh police capt.

Posted 6:43 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 06:52PM, February 6, 2020

Ian Suzuki (WLUK)

OSHKOSH — Prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of a retired Oshkosh police captain.

Ian Suzuki of Oshkosh was charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 67-year-old Jay Puestohl. Puestohl was stabbed with a knife Sunday afternoon and died later at a hospital. According to the complaint, a police officer arrived at the home and found Suzuki standing next to a couch where Puestohl was lying about a foot away. Suzuki began saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” as other officers arrived.

Cash bond for Suzuki was set at $500,000. Puestohl retired from the department in 2008 after 32 years of service.

