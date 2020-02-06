Milwaukee Co. Board of Supervisors ushers in Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors kicked-off its celebrations for Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The Board of Supervisors celebrated with presentations from different speakers, as well as songs, including "Lift Every Voice and Sing" which is referred to as the black national anthem.

Later this month, on Feb. 13, the Board of Supervisors will host its annual Milwaukee County Community Black History Month program at the Milwaukee Black Historical Society. Then and there, three awards will be presented to community members.