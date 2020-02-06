Milwaukee Police Department, brothers in blue remember Officer Matthew Rittner

MILWAUKEE — February 6 marks one year since the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

Rittner was killed on duty while serving a search warrant at a home near 12th and Manitoba on Milwaukee’s south side.

The Milwaukee Police Department never forgets those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the community. Today we honor Police Officer Matthew Rittner. pic.twitter.com/QdsTCOxUpV — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 6, 2020

The man behind the trigger, Jordan Fricke, was sentenced to life in prison late last year.

As noted in the above tweet, the Milwaukee Police Department is remembering Officer Rittner.

Also honoring Officer Rittner is Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy. The bakery is holding a fundraiser all day on Thursday, Feb. 6 with 100 percent of the money raised going to various charities.