Over 1,000 middle school students experience hands-on exhibits highlighting careers in construction

WAUKESHA — The second annual Kids Building Wisconsin – Waukesha Expo was held Thursday, Feb. 6. It’s an opportunity for more than 1,000 5th-8th graders in Waukesha County to get exposure to career opportunities in the construction industry.

According to a press release, 40 construction and skilled trades companies provided interactive activities for students to not just learn about careers, but actually try them out.

Students experienced activities such as: working in a mock demolition room, building a structure to withstand an earthquake, following plans for electrical lines to make a light bulb light up, unclogging pipes connected to a plumbing system, seeing the inner workings of a thermostat and more.

Kids Building Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that has hosted this event in Madison for the past five years. This is the organization’s second program in Waukesha County.