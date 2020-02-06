Police: Driver seriously injured in Washington Co. crash, had warrant out for his arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Jackson Police Department responded to a crash near U.S. 45 and State Highway 60 in Jackson Thursday afternoon.

Police say the report of a stolen car on U.S. 45 came in around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. Authorities say the driver of the car, a 22-year-old West Bend man, had a warrant out for his arrest. An officer later spotted the car heading southbound on U.S. 45 near State Highway 60. When the suspect tried to exit the highway there, he crashed into an off-ramp guardrail.

The driver was flown from the scene by Flight for Life with serious injuries. His condition has not been released.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team was called to the scene, along with the sheriff’s deputies and the Jackson Fire Department.

Officials did not specify what the man’s arrest warrant had been issued for.