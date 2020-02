SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near the intersection of 10th and Clara Avenue.

Officials say they have one person in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public. However, the public is being asked to avoid the area as the scene is secured.

