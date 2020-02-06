Wisconsin Bakers Association celebrates Fat Tuesday early with 2nd annual Paczki Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Celebrate Fat Tuesday early! Jessica Hoover, the executive director of the Wisconsin Bakers Association and Joey Carioti, a baker at Cranky Al's Bakery in Wauwatosa, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the first Paczki Preview Party.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) will host the Second Annual Paczki Party at the Polish Center of Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Paczki Party is a celebration to get people excited for Paczki Day (Fat Tuesday) which falls on February 25, 2020 this year. The Paczki Party offers the early opportunity for paczki lovers to taste samples from each of the following WBA member bakeries: Cranky Al's, Grebe's Bakery, Le Rêve Patisserie and Café, Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies.

The festivities will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 with four tasting sessions:

VIP (Very Important Paczki) 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Paczki Lover 11:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Paczki Lover 1:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Paczki Lover 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.