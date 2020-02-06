× Wisconsin tourism collects 30K+ items for annual ‘Big Bundle Up’

MADISON — Wisconsin residents, travelers, and businesses came together to donate warm items to those in need as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s ninth annual “Big Bundle Up” campaign.

A news release says a total of 30,452 winter clothing items, including hats, mittens, scarves, coats and snow pants, were donated to charities throughout Wisconsin. Since 2011, the campaign has collected more than 186,500 donated items.

The Big Bundle Up developed out of the 2011 “Great Lakes Mitten Campaign,” and has grown into an annual tradition inviting the public to donate new and gently used winter items to participating Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers, chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus, and local businesses. After the completion of the campaign on Nov. 25, tourism partners donated the collected items to local charitable organizations and shelters.

Wisconsin leaders and businesses also did their part to help keep the state warm this winter. Including a donation from a Wisconsin-based clothing company. The company, which wishes to remain anonymous, donated 7,500 items that were distributed to 18 communities across the state.