2 charged in coronavirus prank in suburban Chicago store

Posted 3:00 pm, February 7, 2020, by
Joliet Illinois police seek man who sprayed Lysol in Walmart while wearing, 'I have coronavirus' sign

(CNN)

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in the Chicago suburb of Joliet say a teen suspected of spraying disinfectant inside a Walmart while announcing that he had the new coronavirus has turned himself.

Police say 19-year-old Tyler Wallace is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, retail theft and criminal trespass to property. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Wallace is accused of donning a surgical mask and putting a homemade sign on his back that proclaimed he had the virus before walking through the Joliet store last Sunday spraying items with Lysol.

A 17-year-old who police say was with him has been arrested on similar charges.

