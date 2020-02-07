Arraignment scheduled for man charged in fatal hit-and-run near 35th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A court commissioner says the state has presented probable cause against the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 53-year-old Anthony Barnes last month.

31-year-old Charles Randle faces charges of hit and run involving death and knowingly operating a car while suspended, causing death.

Randle waived his right to the preliminary hearing — but did not enter a plea on Friday, Feb. 7. His arraignment is now scheduled for Feb. 17 as the Barnes family continues its pursuit of justice.

“My brother’s gone, and it’s time to get justice now, cause his name will not go in vain,” Camille Barnes, Anthony’s brother, said. “It’s not gonna work like that.”

Police say Randle swerved around a witness’ car, struck Barnes at a high rate of speed and continued driving. Barnes, who was riding a bicycle near 35th and Wright, was pronounced dead at the scene.