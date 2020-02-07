Man pleads guilty to killing wife on cruise to Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares had previously said as part of a plea agreement that he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood and struck her a second time. He said he had no memory after that point. The Utah man said he struck her after she told him she wanted a divorce.

An autopsy determined Kristy Manzanares was killed by blunt force trauma to her head and face. A judge in Juneau, Alaska, set sentencing for two days in late May.