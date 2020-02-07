Man pleads guilty to killing wife on cruise to Alaska

Posted 3:17 pm, February 7, 2020, by

JUNEAU, Alaska — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares had previously said as part of a plea agreement that he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood and struck her a second time. He said he had no memory after that point. The Utah man said he struck her after she told him she wanted a divorce.

An autopsy determined Kristy Manzanares was killed by blunt force trauma to her head and face. A judge in Juneau, Alaska, set sentencing for two days in late May.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.