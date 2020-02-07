Need something to warm you up? Try a cocktail made with coffee

Posted 9:50 am, February 7, 2020, by

 

MILWAUKEE — Need something to warm you up? How about a cocktail made with coffee? Swedish cocktail champion Marcin Cebula joined the Real Milwaukee with a hot drink that’s all the rage right now.

You can meet Marcin Friday night, Feb.7 — he will be at At Random cocktail lounge (2501 S. Delaware Avenue) in Milwaukee from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How to make a Hot Shot

Carefully layer one part Galliano L`Autentico liqueur, one part hot coffee or espresso and one part heavy cream in a shot glass (Galliano on the bottom, espresso in the middle, cream on the top. Enjoy! The vanilla notes in the liqueur work beautifully with either drip coffee or espresso and the cream adds a nice body.

