Officials: Ambulance involved in crash near 7th and North

Posted 8:47 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:36PM, February 7, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department tells FOX6 News that an ambulance was involved in a crash near 7th and North on Friday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that it was a Paratech ambulance and that three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. As of now, officials say there are three medical units on-scene to evaluate multiple patients.

It is not known at this time if patients at the scene were already inside the ambulance being transported, or if they were others involved in the crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m.

6th and North crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

