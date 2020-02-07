Officials: Genesee home burglarized with resident inside, need help to ID suspect

GENESEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department has asked for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Authorities say a Town of Genesee resident reported that a suspect came into his home on Depot Hill Road through the garage the afternoon of Jan. 21. Once in the home, the resident said that the suspect called out to ask if anyone was home. When the resident answered, the suspect left the scene in a gray, Ford F150 pickup truck. The resident reported missing items from the home and it is not known at this time how long the suspect was inside.

Contact police at 262-896-8140 with any information.