Packers fan has a special place in her heart for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I love him’

Posted 2:24 pm, February 7, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — She is a fan of the Green Bay Packers — but has a special place in her heart for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A tweet posted this week by Callie Kessler is trending. The caption is quite simply, “I guess you can say I love the packers even under anesthesia.”

Warning: Some of the language in the tweet below is not suitable for all viewers.

In the video, Callie is coming out of surgery — and definitely shares her love for #12

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“Aaron Rodgers is the man and he always will be. I love him,” Kessler said.

Kessler complained her throat hurt in the video — and was seen eating a popsicle.

“Aaron Rodgers, he would buy me 400 popsicles,” Kessler said in the video. “I thought that I was waking up like him, and that Aaron Rodgers was going to be right there for me. But he wasn’t,” Kessler said. “I love Aaron Rodgers so much.”

Kessler expressed her affection for running back Aaron Jones too.

