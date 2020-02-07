× Police investigating hidden locker room camera at Waukesha swim school

WAUKESHA — A hidden camera was found in the employee locker room of Waukesha swim school, police say.

According to a statement from the Waukesha Police Department, a 17-year-old swim instructor at Swimtastic found the camera and the business owner called police around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The instructor, who police say is a victim in the investigation, reportedly had changed out of her swimsuit when she noticed a hole in a box of tissues on a shelf. When she investigated, she found a camera inside. She then told another employee who went into the room and told her to destroy the camera. That employee, a 21-year-old man, then fled the business before police arrived. He was also a swimming instructor.

The man confessed on Feb. 6 that he used his personal phone as a camera — he discarded it at Swimtastic, and it was later found by staff and handed over to police.

Police are continuing a forensic investigation of the phone. Authorities also say that the camera was only ever used in the employee locker room. No clients of Swimstastic are believed to be involved in the crime, and the business is fully cooperating, police say.