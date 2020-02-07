Remember Tuff the bulldog? He’s back, this time on a t-shirt

Posted 8:27 am, February 7, 2020, by

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Remember Tuff the bulldog? South Milwaukee firefighters rescued him from a slab of ice on Lake Michigan on Friday, Jan. 31.

Tuff apparently ventured out onto some ice to retrieve a stick and fell through the ice and into the frigid water. Officials say he was reportedly submerged for ten minutes or more.

Tuff was expected to make a full recovery from his adventure. And now, South Milwaukee firefighters are putting his likeness on a t-shirt to recognize his “fearlessness, toughness and tenacity.

According to a Facebook post, the t-shirts are being made by JBs Tee Shirt Factory — and proceeds will go towards supporting SMFD’s water rescue training and equipment and a pet charity to be determined. You in?

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.