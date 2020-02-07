× UW regents approve tuition hikes for nonresidents, grads

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved tuition increases Friday for nonresident and graduate students at six institutions.

Increases will range between 1.5% and 25% at UW-Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point and Whitewater starting this fall. The schools say they need more money to cover instruction, raises, recruiting faculty, technology and training clinical professionals.

Republican lawmakers have kept tuition frozen for in-state undergraduates since 2013. System officials have long complained that the freeze has hamstrung them financially and have tried to compensate by raising out-of-state and graduate tuition over the years.

Milwaukee wants to increase tuition for graduate students studying occupational therapy and communication disorders by 25%, the biggest increase sought for any graduate program among the six institutions, according to regent documents. Milwaukee, Platteville and Whitewater will increase nonresident undergraduate tuition between 1% and 3%.

The board approved the plan unanimously during a meeting at UW-Madison. There was no discussion.