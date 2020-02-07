What’s new in the world of wheels? Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's a great way to get in the loop on what's new in the automotive world! The Chicago Auto Show opens this weekend. Auto expert Nik Miles joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with a sneak peek.

About the Chicago Auto Show (from website)

Dates & Times

February 8-17, 2020

10 a.m. - 10 p.m (8 p.m. Feb. 17)

Location

McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago, Illinois, 60616

Ticket Prices

$13 for adults

$8 for seniors aged 62 and older

$8 for children 7-12

Free Admission for children 6 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult. Family members only.