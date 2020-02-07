What’s new in the world of wheels? Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO -- It's a great way to get in the loop on what's new in the automotive world! The Chicago Auto Show opens this weekend. Auto expert Nik Miles joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with a sneak peek.
About the Chicago Auto Show (from website)
Dates & Times
- February 8-17, 2020
- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m (8 p.m. Feb. 17)
Location
- McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago, Illinois, 60616
Ticket Prices
- $13 for adults
- $8 for seniors aged 62 and older
- $8 for children 7-12
Free Admission for children 6 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult. Family members only.
41.850324 -87.615880