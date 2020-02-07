WisDot crews are busy this February; what you need to avoid in the coming days
MILWAUKEE — There are some upcoming closures on I-94 to be aware of — and Ryan Luck from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined the WakeUp News team to sort it all out for you.
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for setting noise wall panels.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, Howell Avenue and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY FEBRUARY 10 & 11, 2020
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for setting noise wall panels.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, Howell Avenue and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue south to 7 Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for equipment removal from the Root River.=
Detour:
- Travelers can use Drexel Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.
* WIS 20 Project (Early Spring to Late 2020)
WisDOT is scheduled to begin a roadway reconstruction project on WIS 20 just east and west of I-94 from Spring Street to International Drive. The project is scheduled to be complete in late 2020.
Project work will include:
- The entrance ramps to I-94 EAST (SB)/WEST (NB) are scheduled to close early summer through fall. Motorists will need to utilize the County K and WIS 11 interchanges to access I-94 during this time.
- Two lanes of traffic in each direction will remain open on WIS 20 during peak travel times.
- Overnight full closures of WIS 20 and the frontage roads (nonconcurrent) are anticipated to complete major construction activities.