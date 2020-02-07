WisDot crews are busy this February; what you need to avoid in the coming days

Posted 7:13 am, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 07:17AM, February 7, 2020

 

MILWAUKEE — There are some upcoming closures on I-94 to be aware of — and Ryan Luck from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined the WakeUp News team to sort it all out for you.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for setting noise wall panels.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, Howell Avenue and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures. 

MONDAY AND TUESDAY FEBRUARY 10 & 11, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for setting noise wall panels.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, Howell Avenue and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue south to 7 Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for equipment removal from the Root River.=

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Drexel Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.

* WIS 20 Project (Early Spring to Late 2020)

WisDOT is scheduled to begin a roadway reconstruction project on WIS 20 just east and west of I-94 from Spring Street to International Drive. The project is scheduled to be complete in late 2020.

Project work will include:

  • The entrance ramps to I-94 EAST (SB)/WEST (NB) are scheduled to close early summer through fall. Motorists will need to utilize the County K and WIS 11 interchanges to access I-94 during this time.
  • Two lanes of traffic in each direction will remain open on WIS 20 during peak travel times.
  • Overnight full closures of WIS 20 and the frontage roads (nonconcurrent) are anticipated to complete major construction activities.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.