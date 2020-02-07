× WisDot crews are busy this February; what you need to avoid in the coming days

MILWAUKEE — There are some upcoming closures on I-94 to be aware of — and Ryan Luck from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined the WakeUp News team to sort it all out for you.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for setting noise wall panels.

Detour:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, Howell Avenue and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY FEBRUARY 10 & 11, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for setting noise wall panels.

Detour:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, Howell Avenue and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue south to 7 Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for equipment removal from the Root River.=

Detour:

Travelers can use Drexel Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.

* WIS 20 Project (Early Spring to Late 2020)

WisDOT is scheduled to begin a roadway reconstruction project on WIS 20 just east and west of I-94 from Spring Street to International Drive. The project is scheduled to be complete in late 2020.

Project work will include: