× Woman inappropriately touched by male suspect on Oak Leaf Trail, Glendale police say

GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department is looking into a report of a woman who was inappropriately touched by a man while walking on the Oak Leaf Trail early Friday morning, Feb. 7.

Authorities say the woman was walking on the trail near Marne Avenue and Port Washington Road when the man approached her from behind around 6:45 a.m. Officers will be increasing patrol in the area, the department said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-25 years old, and 6′ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red and gray, puffy winter jacket. Authorities say he also, possibly, was wearing blue jeans and had a mustache.

If you have any information, contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753 and reference case #20-001560.