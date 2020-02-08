Winter storm warning for Fond du Lac County 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
14,000 infant, toddler carriers sold nationwide recalled because babies could fall out

Posted 3:55 pm, February 8, 2020
Infantino infant and toddler carriers recall

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Officials with the California company Infantino on Thursday, Feb. 6 announced they are recalling about 14,000 infant carriers sold nationwide because babies can fall out of them.

The Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers were sold nationwide at Target and other retailers, and on Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

The front-facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall.

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier

2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier

2018 0719

The product name and lot code are identified on the label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

Company officials said the buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier: Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on recalls for more information.

