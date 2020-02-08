× Every single dog from Kansas City shelter finds home thanks to Super Bowl star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi vowed to pay the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs if his team won the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won. And Nnadi made good on his promise.

Now, thanks to his generosity, every kennel at one of KC Pet Project’s animal shelters is empty.

“Because of Derrick Nnadi’s generous sponsorship, our Petco Adoption Center has no more dogs to adopt,” the non-profit wrote on Facebook on Thursday with a photo of dogless kennels. “Yay for so many lives saved!”

Nnadi partnered with the Missouri animal rescue organization this season: For every Chiefs win, he’d pay a dog’s adoption fee. The Chiefs won 15 games total, including the postseason.

And when the Chiefs made the Super Bowl, Nnadi decided he would pay for every dog’s adoption fee, if his team won. That ended up being 109 dogs at an average adoption fee of $150.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray chipped in, too: She offered a free supply of pet food for a whole year for every dog that Nnadi paid for, provided through her dog food line.

There are still some adoptable dogs available at the non-profit’s other locations, but they may not be available for long if Nnadi decides to foot their adoption fee, too.