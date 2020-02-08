Winter storm warning for Fond du Lac County 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Family mourns mother of 4 fatally shot in Milwaukee: ‘Why did you have to take someone so sweet?’

Posted 9:21 pm, February 8, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Loved ones of Raven Coley released balloons on Saturday, Feb. 8 in her memory.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building Tuesday, Feb. 4 near 23rd Street and Kilbourn Avenue.

The mother of four died at the scene.

Her loved ones said she'll never be forgotten.

"You took my niece," said Taniqua Wallace, Coley's aunt. "Like, she gone from her kids and everybody. It hurt. It hurt. My sister and I are here to talk right now, but all we want are answers. Why? Why did you have to take someone so sweet?"

Family said Coley's children are ages 8, 5, 1, and under 1.

Raven Coley

Raven Coley

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody for this crime.

