Fond du Lac police investigating possible drive-by shooting

Posted 11:35 am, February 8, 2020, by

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning, Feb. 8.

Police were called out around 4 a.m. to the scene near Forest Avenue and Harrison Place where a man in a car with a gun was reportedly arguing with another man. A witness told police that the man inside the car fired two shots toward a residence on Harrison Place.

Responding officers did not find any victims or damage to nearby residences. A man who was at the residence where the shots were directed toward was taken into custody.

The suspect vehicle in the incident is described as a charcoal-gray-colored, newer model Dodge. The suspect inside the car was in the passenger seat and is described as a man with a puffy, silver-colored jacket.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.

