Have you seen him? Sheboygan police looking for missing teen

Posted 6:38 am, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 08:11AM, February 8, 2020

Brandon Bruss

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Brandon Bruss, 16, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Police say he had left to go to the Sheboygan PetSmart near Highway 20 and County Road A. He was driving a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with a black tailgate.

He is described as 5’4″ tall and about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Nike” written on it and blue jeans. Police say he is also diabetic.

Foul play is not suspected and he is not believed to be in imminent danger, police said.

If you have any information, contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.

