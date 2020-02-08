Winter storm warning for Fond du Lac County 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
‘Hope and healing:’ Group gathers in Milwaukee during National Gun Violence Survivors Week

MILWAUKEE -- People who have lost loved ones to violence came together in Milwaukee Saturday, Feb. 8 to share stories of hope and tragedy.

This, in honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, the first week of February.

The goal is to help families affected by gun violence heal and unite those who have been impacted like Tiffany Belcher, whose son died in 2014.

"You can't live day by day with a broken heart, especially when you lose a child, so they're coming here for some hope, for some restoration, and they coming for healing," said Belcher.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also took part in the event -- to show his support for the families touched by violence.

