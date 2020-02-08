‘I was very angry — disturbed:’ Missouri woman protests planned car show at cemetery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri woman is protesting a planned car show at Chapel Hill Cemetery — saying it’s disrespectful to those buried there, and their families.

“Both my father and my son are buried here,” said Kathryn Faries-Phillips. “It’s a place to come, and pay your respects, and you know, have your spirit lifted a little, and to be able to visit, not to have parties and live bands.”

Faries-Phillips said she spotted fliers on Facebook advertising “Jimmy Smooth’s Creepin’ Show,” scheduled for September — an event featuring trophies, camping, tubing, cruising, tattoos, and bands — at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

“I was very angry, very angry,” said Faries-Phillips. “Disturbed.”

Brian May, owner of the cemetery, refused to talk on-camera. He told KMOV only a small portion of the four-day event would be held at the cemetery, and that they would be respectful of people and gravesites. May has hosted other events like Easter egg hunts at his cemetery. He called the car show a way to bring the community together.

“It’s not something you’re doing with the community here,” said Faries-Phillips. “It’s something that you’re outreaching for people that are out of state to come.”

The organizer, Jim Davis, said May suggested he hold the event at the cemetery, with a percentage of ticket sales benefiting Chapel Hill.

Faries-Phillips said she plans to protest and was hopeful others would join.

“It’s craziness,” said Faries-Phillips. “That’s too close to my dad, so I’ll be sitting right there. Disrespectful — completely.”