Clear Lake woman considered missing and endangered found safe in Amery

Posted 7:02 pm, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 07:43PM, February 8, 2020
Joanne Hemauer

CLEAR LAKE — Police in Clear Lake, Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 8 asked for help locating a woman considered missing and endangered.

There were concerns after police said Joanne Hemauer, 82, was last seen around noon Saturday when she left her home in a vehicle to pick up her husband at the New Richmond WITC at 2 p.m.

She never arrived to pick him up, despite the fact that a neighbor witnessed her leaving to do so.

In an update Saturday evening, police said Hemauer was found safe in Amery.

Thank you for helping to spread the word!

Clear Lake is located in Polk County — northeast of the Twin Cities, and northwest of Eau Claire.

