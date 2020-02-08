× MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 21st and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed near 21st and Wright early Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say.

Authorities were called to the scene around 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 8. At the scene, police found two shooting victims. One, the 25-year-old woman, had sustained a serious injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 36-year-old woman, sustained a non-life threatening injury.

The condition of the surviving victim is not known at this time. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.