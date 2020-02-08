× No more parallel parking: Nevada DMV makes changes to driving test

LAS VEGAS — One of the most intimidating parts of the driving test has been removed in Nevada: No more parallel parking!

DMV officials said they’ll still test for parking in other ways, like backing and turning, but the parallel parking section was removed to save time — since most drivers pass all other portions of the exam except that one.

Now, drivers don’t have to worry about returning to take the test again.

One student said new car software makes learning parallel parking obsolete anyway.

“With new technology, cars are built to park themselves in parallel parking, so I don’t really think that it needs to be tested,” said Alex Fiore, student.

Another student said it could create problems on the road — with cars sticking out on the street if they’re not parked properly.