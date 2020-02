OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking public assistance locating 13-year-old Callalia Bossi.

She is described as a white female, 5’3″ tall and 130 pounds with black hair and a blue tint. She was last seen wearing black, ripped jeans; a white, hooded sweatshirt; and pink Vans sneakers.

Police say she has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 6.

Contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 if you have any information on her whereabouts.