Otter chaos: Florida mother ‘alligator wrangled’ an otter that attacked daughter, family dog

SOUTH LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida mom said she had to tackle an otter to protect her daughter and her dog.

You don’t often hear about aggressive river otters, but by fighting its way into a home off Pipkin Road in South Lakeland — experts said this otter was definitely not acting normal.

“My husband’s like ‘Case, you just alligator wrangled an otter in the living room!'” said Casina Ewert.

This otter learned you don’t mess with a mother’s instincts.

“I think life is full of surprises, and you should just be ready for whatever,” said Casina Ewert.

The wild story started when Gwyn Ewert, 17, let the family dog, Scooter, outside before dawn on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4. Scooter found an enemy.

“I sprinted to the back door and I was like, ‘Scooter!”” said Gwyn Ewert. “All I saw was like, a big black ball just all over the place, so he stumbled in the door, and I tried to shut it as fast as possible, but then, the otter got stuck.”

By this time, the whole house was awake, and Gwyn Ewert’s mother burst in.

“He and the dog are in a big tangled tumbleweed, spinning around in here,” said Casina Ewert.

Then, mom handled business.

“I grabbed it,” said Casina Ewert. “This is the chair. I walked by this chair and I was like, ‘Somebody open the door’ — screaming with it, and I grabbed on it, and it was like, pulling the chair back and he was like, ‘Eeek.'”

Casina Ewert tossed the otter outside and discovered it bit her daughter. Several rabies shots later, Gwyn Ewert and Scooter were on the mend.

Meanwhile, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials were on the hunt for the otter, setting up traps in an effort to catch it. A neighbor recorded video of an otter in the area later that day. FFW official said they received reports of an aggressive otter attacking another dog, as well.

Dustin Hooper with All Creatures Wildlife Control said he’s never seen an otter act like this.

“Any time an otter’s onshore, going for a human, there’s something not right,” said Hooper. “Usually, they see you — they’re gone.”