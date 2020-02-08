× WWE signs Aja Smith, the 1st full-time female referee who is African American

STAMFORD, Conn. — History was made in WWE Wednesday, Feb. 5, with the company naming its first full-time African American female referee.

In a WWE video, Aja Smith called being signed to WWE’s roster “the greatest moment of my life.”

She also called it an honor to have the platform.

She later tweeted, “Let’s change the world! #BlackGirlMagic

Smith makes the move from a wrestling career. Under the name Aja Perera, she competed across the United States, Japan, and Mexico — winning two championships.

In her new role, Smith will referee WWE matches to be televised on USA Network.

Smith is WWE’s second female referee, following Jessika Carr in December.