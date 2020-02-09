× ‘A pretty upbeat speech:’ Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett previews State of the City address

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Sunday, Feb. 9 he plans to deliver an upbeat State of the City address Monday morning, and despite challenges like reckless driving, he’s looking ahead to what the rest of 2020 will bring.

Mayor Barrett plans to tackle the usual topics of health care and education, while also focusing on reckless driving and the July Democratic National Convention.

The name Milwaukee is rooted in tribal language, and fittingly, Mayor Barrett will deliver his State of the City address at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

“It’s a pretty upbeat speech because I think there are a lot of good things going on right now,” said Mayor Barrett.

Mayor Barrett stayed positive Sunday regarding the DNC, despite the firing of two of the leaders of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee as a result of concerns over bullying and harassment.

“I think really what it does is, it’s going to bring the staff closer together because they recognize they have to move forward,” said Barrett. “The show must go on.”

In November, at 22nd Street and Center Street, two sisters were killed when a reckless driver plowed into them.

“Everyone knows the city has seen an unacceptable level of reckless driving,” said Mayor Barrett.

During his Sunday dress rehearsal for his Monday address, Mayor Barrett said he’ll work to implement recommendations to cut down on reckless driving and other crime.

“It really is an opportunity for us to talk about the progress the city is making, and this year, we’ve got a great story to tell,” said Barrett.

While Mayor Barrett said his address will be a celebration, he also said it’ll be a serious conversation about the city’s diverse challenges.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday.