A warning before you buy a dog collar

Posted 10:00 pm, February 9, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Man's best friend becomes one sick pup. Contact 6 with a dog collar warning ever pet lover needs to see, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.