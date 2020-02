Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A group of Milwaukee musicians is using their talent to promote unity.

The song "Brighter Days" was produced by Milwaukeeans with different backgrounds, including an 11-year-old girl from Korea.

Tracey Dent, project manager and a community activist, said the song focuses on what's good in Milwaukee, saying the world needs "Brighter Days" ahead.

Dent said a party was being planned for the song's debut when it's finished.