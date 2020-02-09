× Colorado State University receives state approval to offer cannabis degree program

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — University officials in Colorado have received state approval to offer a cannabis-related degree program.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus.

Officials said the Cannabis, Biology, and Chemistry program will focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry.

University officials said students would be placed in a lab setting to learn about the genetics of cannabis and the chemical compounds.

Officials said the lab is licensed to grow industrial hemp and students might work with CBD.