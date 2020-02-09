LIVE: FOX6 satellite and radar tracking the snowfall
Winter storm warning for Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

Colorado State University receives state approval to offer cannabis degree program

Posted 4:56 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:57PM, February 9, 2020
Marijuana (Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — University officials in Colorado have received state approval to offer a cannabis-related degree program.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus.

Officials said the Cannabis, Biology, and Chemistry program will focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry.

University officials said students would be placed in a lab setting to learn about the genetics of cannabis and the chemical compounds.

Officials said the lab is licensed to grow industrial hemp and students might work with CBD.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.