Grandpa, 5-year-old grandson, 9 dogs killed in house fire in Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. -- A 5-year-old boy and a 62-year-old man were killed in a house fire in Florida.

Nine dogs also died during the fire Friday night, Feb. 7 at the home on Darby Road in Dade City in Pasco County.

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Neighbors said Donald Maeir lived in his home for more than 20 years -- residing there with his teenage son, his daughter, and her two children.

"Just coming out here was a lot of anxiety, a lot of emotion," said Brandi Warner, neighbor. "Just in general because I know there are kids in the house, you know? Don, like my dad said, has always been helpful, friendly, always even to all of us growing up."

WFLA reported Maeir's daughter, the young single mother of the 5- and 3-year-old, pregnant with her third, will face tough days ahead. The family set up a GoFundMe.com account to help with funeral expenses and medical bills.

Investigators were working to determine what sparked the blaze.