Madison PD investigating 2nd homicide of 2020

Posted 12:05 pm, February 9, 2020

MADISON — Madison police are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2020.

Police and other emergency responders were called Saturday afternoon about someone who was shot. Officers arrived and found a man who was dead. He has not been positively identified.

Police don’t believe the death was random.

Last month, a 20-year-old Chicago man was fatally shot at a Madison apartment.

Madison recorded four homicides in 2019, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

