National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 9
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 25.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Beaver Dam, 4.5
- Brown Deer, 1.5 (FOX6 Snow Stick, unofficial)
- Oconomowoc, 1.5
- Middleton, 1.4
- Merton, 1.3
- Waukesha, 1.3
- Lake Mills, 1.2
- Verona, 1.2
- Allenton, 1
