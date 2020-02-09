Winter storm warning for Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 9

Posted 10:48 am, February 9, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 25.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Beaver Dam, 4.5
  • Brown Deer, 1.5 (FOX6 Snow Stick, unofficial)
  • Oconomowoc, 1.5
  • Middleton, 1.4
  • Merton, 1.3
  • Waukesha, 1.3
  • Lake Mills, 1.2
  • Verona, 1.2
  • Allenton, 1
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.