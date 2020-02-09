× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 9

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 25.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Beaver Dam, 4.5

Brown Deer, 1.5 (FOX6 Snow Stick, unofficial)

Oconomowoc, 1.5

Middleton, 1.4

Merton, 1.3

Waukesha, 1.3

Lake Mills, 1.2

Verona, 1.2

Allenton, 1