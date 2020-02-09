Pennsylvania demolition uncovered ‘salvageable’ log cabin dating back to 1700s

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — On a nondescript street corner in Washingtonville, Pennsylvania sits a building that’s much, much older than it looks.

The centuries-old log cabin was hidden under layers of more modern construction and siding.

A local official estimated it dates back to the 1700s.

The discovery came about as a result of the town cracking down on blighted properties.

The building was a former bar that had been condemned. A contractor was tearing it down when he uncovered the hidden piece of history.

“He said it’s very much salvageable and he couldn’t believe it himself, what we uncovered here, and said it’s very much worth saving,” said Frank Dombroski, Washingtonville Council president.

Local officials said they hope to preserve the cabin and move it to a different location.

They said it will have to be carefully taken down by hand, and put back together somewhere else.